Diddy Drama: Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Ready To Speak About Being Victimized

Danity Kane star Aubrey O’Day has weighed in on the unfolding legal drama surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted raids on Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday (March 25) as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

O’Day who previously worked with Diddy on the TV show “Making the Band,” expressed solidarity with the alleged victims and hinted at her own experiences of sexual misconduct by Combs.

“What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured,” O’Day wrote.

O’Day previously alleged that her departure from Danity Kane was due to her refusal to meet Combs’ expectations that extended beyond her talent.

Additionally, O’Day claimed that Combs frequently made comments about her physical appearance and assessed her attractiveness.

The raids mark a significant escalation in the legal issues facing Combs, who has been accused of sexual misconduct in five separate lawsuits since November.

Among his accusers is ex-girlfriend Cassie, full name Casandra Ventura, who has alleged rape and abuse during their relationship spanning from 2005 to 2018.

The dramatic events unfolded with Diddy’s sons, Justin, 30, and Christian ‘King,’ 25, being handcuffed outside their California home.

Meanwhile, Diddy was seen pacing outside Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport shortly after the raid on his Miami property.

The incidents have drawn attention and speculation from fans, industry insiders and critics, including long time adversary 50 Cent.

Diddy’s lawyer slammed the raid as a “military-level” ambush and a witch hunt. So far, no criminal charges have been filed against Diddy.

In a previous statement, Diddy vehemently denied all of the allegations levied against him in the five lawsuits.