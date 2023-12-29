Tory Lanez & “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Serving Time In Same Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tap in to find out the details of what the prison facility Tory Lanez and Danny Masterson are serving time in offers.

Actor Danny Masterson is reportedly serving his 30-year sentence for rape at the same California prison as Tory Lanez.

On Thursday (December 28), The Messenger reported the convicted That ‘70s Show alum had been transferred to North Kern State Prison located in the city of Delano on December 27. Masterson had previously been held at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles following his September arrest. Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion and is currently housed at the same facility in Delano.

According to the Level IV prison’s website, the 600-acre facility offers inmates countless opportunities to earn specializations in programs such as automotive service and Microsoft Office. There are also substance abuse rehabilitation services and legal resources along with a library.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in September after being convicted for rape. Masterson was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape in June, though he was also originally charged with a third count in connection to allegations that he raped his former girlfriend in 2001. Lanez has already filed a petition to vacate his 10-year sentence in light of a recent statement from his driver, alongside other factors, including “childhood trauma” and a possible discriminatory deportation.