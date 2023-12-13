Tory Lanez’s Driver Suggests Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex Friend Was Real Shooter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and her ex friend Kelsey Harris became trending Twitter (X) topics on Wednesday morning (December 13) after new court docs hit the net. The paperwork included statements from Lanez’s former driver/bodyguard, Jauquan Smith, who claims he never saw Lanez holding the gun—but he did see Harris with it. (In the following statement, Tory Lanez is referred to by his government name Daystar Peterson and Megan Thee Stallion as Megan Pete.)

“I saw Ms. Harris with a gun in her hand,” he states in the docs. “Mr. Peterson ran from behind Ms. Pete and myself, toward Ms. Harris. Mr. Peterson and Ms. Harris began struggling as Mr. Peterson tried to unarm Ms. Harris. I was still pulling Ms. Pete and did not see who shot the weapon. I was lucky I was not harmed, and in my opinion, Ms. Pete was also fortunate.”

Smith went on to say he wanted to present the evidence in court but was unable to because the District Attorney wasn’t ready to cross-examine him.

Tory Lanez driver and body guard broke it all the way down and I must say y’all make me sick the way y’all tossed him to the dogs over that lying horse girl, who burns every bridge she crosses. Bro saved her life, and is behind bars! pic.twitter.com/HDkk9bumjy — mikey davinci ⚜️ (@OhGAWDMikey) December 13, 2023

The incident between Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris took place in July 2020 after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. As Smith claims, they all got into an argument that resulted in Megan being shot in the foot. Although initially silent, Megan eventually came forward and pointed the finger at Lanez. Following an exhaustive trial, Lanez was convicted and sentenced to 10 years.

Lawyers are appealing Tory Lanez’s conviction but failed to convince to judge to release him on bail. He was transferred from Los Angeles County Jail to North Kern State Prison on September 19.