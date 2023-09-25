Tory Lanez Speaks Out From Prison For First Time; Claims He Has “No Fear”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. His lawyers are appealing his conviction.

Tory Lanez spoke to his fans via a prison phone call on Monday (September 25). The Canadian rapper/singer insisted he was in “great spirits” in an audio message shared on his Instagram account.

“I’m talking to you live from prison right now, man,” he said. “I’m just happy to get out that b####### county jail. They was hating on a young fly n####, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. Half-sized cell by myself. No windows, no mirrors. N#### ain’t even seen himself in a whole year, yo.”

He continued, “But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. And I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day. And I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support, man.”

Tory Lanez claimed he was not scared of prison, contrary to reports suggesting he feared for his life. His audio message teased new music, including a deluxe edition of his Alone at Prom album.

“I know this feels like a scary time but don’t be afraid, man,” he said. “This s### don’t spark no fear in my heart whatsoever, at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos and all the projects you wanted, they’re all ready to drop.”

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He maintains his innocence.

Lawyers are appealing Tory Lanez’s conviction but failed to convince to judge to release him on bail. He was transferred from Los Angeles County Jail to North Kern State Prison on September 19.