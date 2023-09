The Canadian singer/rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez has been relocated from Los Angeles County Jail to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. The transfer comes just a month after he was slapped with a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez is expected to spend three to six months at the medium-security prison before being transferred to a longterm facility to serve the rest of his sentence.

During last month’s hearing, Lanez asked the judge to reconsider the sentence and think about the impact it would have on his 6-year-old son, Kai. He begged for an alternate sentence that wouldn’t involve jail time.

“I am genuinely asking you to put me to the test,” he said. “I respect your ruling, whatever it’s gonna be.”

Although he apologized to Megan Thee Stallion during the sentencing, he continued to proclaim his innocence, saying, “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. He added he would not “stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

But Lanez was denied bail just last week as he appeared once again in front of the judge. The judge denied his request for three reasons: he was convicted of a violent felony; he has a history of violating court orders; and he’s not a U.S. citizen and could be subject to deportation.

Lanez’s attorney, Crystal A. Morgan, argued he has “very strong ties to the community” and noted he’s traveled abroad for tour during bail and didn’t miss any court dates. Additionally, he always keeps his Visa updated and has ties to the U.S. through his wife and child, who live in L.A.

Despite Lanez’s conviction and subsequent sentence, he believes he’ll be released earlier than expected. On August 10, he issued a statement assuring his “umbrellas” he’ll see them “soon.”

Megan issued her own statement to the courts, explaining how Lanez’s actions have permanently altered her life. She said in part, “I want you to know that since I was viciously shot by the defendant a little over three years ago, I have not experienced a single day of peace. I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant. He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma.

“He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade. He treated my trauma like a joke when I could have died that day.”