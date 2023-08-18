Megan Thee Stallion Describes How Tory Lanez Tormented Her In Full Victim Statement

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Her victim statement was read aloud at his sentencing.

Reporter Meghann Cuniff obtained Megan Thee Stallion’s entire victim statement, which was read at Tory Lanez’s sentencing in Los Angeles. The statement urged Judge David Herriford to hand down a harsh punishment.

Megan Thee Stallion said she was “tormented and terrorized” by Tory Lanez. She criticized him for mocking her trauma, paying bloggers to spread false information and showing no remorse for his actions.

Earlier this month, Judge Herriford sentenced Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper/singer received roughly 10 months of credit for time served.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of three felony charges in December 2022. A jury found him guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Meghann Cuniff also acquired Tory Lanez’s full statement from his sentencing. He begged the judge for leniency and said he still considered Megan Thee Stallion to be his friend.

“If I could turn back the series of events that night [of the 2020 shooting] and change them, as unfortunate as they were, I would, but I can’t, and I apologize,” he said. “I’m sorry that I did that. Sorry that I had those moments. And, again, if I could, I would — I would change them. But I can’t. But to think that I’m this callous individual that is some sort of victimizer or some sort of womanizer is just not true because the victim was my friend. The victim was somebody that I still care for dearly to this day regardless of what she may think about me after the media has made this spectacle that it’s been.”

He added, “Regardless of the fact, the victim’s my friend. She’s somebody that I sat there — and not to even touch on the subject — but we both lost our mothers. And we would sit there and drink and drink till it felt numb. That was what me and the victim had. We were friends that connected on various levels of deeper subjects than what has met the eye.”

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s victim statement below.