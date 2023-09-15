Tory Lanez Cussed Out Reporter As He Was Led To Prison After Losing Bail Motion  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez reportedly “profanely” insulted a journalist on his way out of court after a judge denied his motion for bail.

Tory Lanez was headed to prison on Thursday (September 14) after a judge denied his bail motion, but not before the rapper/singer fired off a parting shot at a journalist.

Last month, Judge David Herriford sentenced Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Despite Lanez’s pleas to be released on bail so he could stay with his family while working on his appeal, Judge Herriford rejected the motion. In his reasoning, the judge cited Lanez’s previous felony conviction for a violent offense and history of violating court orders, in addition to his foreign citizenship.

After the hearing concluded, Tory Lanez reportedly stared down a journalist on his way out of court before insulting her. Legal Affairs And Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has covered the case from the outset, shared an update after court.

“I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Cuniff alleged Tory Lanez called her “a googly eyed b####” while looking at the gallery. “Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end,” she added.

Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Blasts Journalist

Cuniff’s case coverage has earned her the nickname “Megan Thee Reporter.” However, Lanez’s legal team criticized the journalist, accusing her of being biased against their client.

Last month, Jose Baez, who did not represent Lanez at Thursday’s hearing, citing a “prior commitment,” took aim at Cuniff after she noted Baez had not filed a motion for bail more than two weeks after indicating it was forthcoming.

The journalist questioned if Baez prioritized Lanez as he was ” posting Instagram stories from Italy,” at the time.

“This blogger has had a clear bias against Tory and has attacked everyone associated with him as well as made numerous inaccurate assumptions,” Baez wrote. “In fairness to her, she has no legal training and has never worked in the court system, so her opinions have little to no merit whatsoever.”

For Thursday’s hearing, Tory Lanez hired a new legal team, Unite The People, which provides legal services to inmates. The team confirmed they would be handling his appeal going forward. “This is just the first step of many in the appellate process,” one representative said. Watch their post hearing interview with Cuniff below.