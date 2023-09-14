Tory Lanez Takes Another Loss: Judge Denies Him Bail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was convicted of multiple charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez failed in his bid to stay out of prison. Judge David Herriford denied the rapper/singer’s motion for bail in Los Angeles on Thursday (September 14).

“The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded,” Judge Herriford said per Meghann Cuniff.

Tory Lanez, whose release name is Daystar Peterson, requested bail while appealing his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. A jury found him guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in December 2022.

Last month, Judge Herriford sentenced Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison. The Canadian artist received 305 days of credit for time served.

Lawyers filed a motion for bail in August. They hoped a judge would allow Tory Lanez to live with his wife and son in the Los Angeles area while his legal team appealed his conviction.

Judge Herriford rejected the request, citing Tory Lanez’s violent felony conviction and past violations of court orders. The judge also mentioned concerns over the former Interscope Record signee not being a U.S. citizen, which lawyers tried to downplay in their motion for bail.

“Although the Peterson family originally hails from Canada, they do not have strong ties to this location,” attorneys argued. “Mr. Peterson does have a close friend who is like family that he helps provide for her child, despite this not being his biological child. Additionally, a couple of Mr. Peterson’s siblings live in Canada but frequent the Los Angeles area to join their family. The converse is not true, as Mr. Peterson does not visit his home country often. When he does, it is for employment and at this time he will visit his friends and family.”

Tory Lanez will serve his 10-year sentence in state prison. He maintains his innocence.