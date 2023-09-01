Tory Lanez Tries To Distance Himself From Canada In Bail Motion As He Faces Looming Threat Of Deportation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, asked a judge to grant him bail while lawyers appeal his conviction.

Tory Lanez attempted to downplay his connection to his home country in his latest attempt to regain his freedom. The Canadian artist insisted he will stay in Los Angeles if he’s released from prison, according to a bail motion obtained by reporter Meghann Cuniff.

“Although the Peterson family originally hails from Canada, they do not have strong ties to this location,” his lawyers argued. “Mr. Peterson does have a close friend who is like family that he helps provide for her child, despite this not being his biological child. Additionally, a couple of Mr. Peterson’s siblings live in Canada but frequent the Los Angeles area to join their family. The converse is not true, as Mr. Peterson does not visit his home country often. When he does, it is for employment and at this time he will visit his friends and family.”

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. His legal team asked for a lighter sentence of probation. Instead, Judge David Herriford sent the rapper/singer to prison with 305 days of credit for time served.

Prosecutors said Tory Lanez may get deported after serving his prison sentence. His attorneys filed a motion for bail as they appeal his conviction.

Tory Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He maintains his innocence.