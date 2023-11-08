Court Reporter Meghann Cuniff Reacts To Tory Lanez Clowning Her In New Album Promo Video

While currently locked up in California’s North Kern State Prison, Tory Lanez still has new music ready to drop in the near future. An extended version of his Alone at Prom album is apparently on the way.

Tory Lanez’s verified Instagram account shared a promotional video for Alone at Prom (Deluxe). The visuals open with what appears to be an animated rendering of a well-known journalist.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff became a central figure covering Tory Lanez’s assault and firearm case in 2022 and the subsequent hearings. Cuniff’s commentary and analysis would often contradict many of the pro-Lanez reports coming out of the trial.

As the Alone at Prom (Deluxe) promo video spread across the internet, Meghann Cuniff decided to react to the possible digital diss by Tory Lanez. She tweeted, “Hmmm what do you all think? Me or nah? 😂🙄🥰.”

Cuniff also shared a link to Megan Thee Stallion’s top-trending “Cobra” music video. In December 2022, a jury convicted Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion. The “WAP” performer accused him of shooting her in the feet on July 12, 2020.

Peterson received a 10-year prison sentence for assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. Back in September of this year, reports suggested Lanez taunted Meghann Cuniff during a bail hearing.

“I didn’t hear it and I’m still working to see if [the] transcript has it, but I’ve confirmed Tory Lanez chose to use his final courtroom moments to profanely insult me, calling me ‘a googly-eyed b####’ as he looked at [the] gallery. Conflicting reports on whether he named me. A fitting end,” Cuniff tweeted two months ago.

Tory Lanez’s sixth studio album, Alone at Prom, originally arrived on December 10, 2021. The project peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard 200 and only charted for seven weeks. He also released Sorry 4 What in 2022 which made it into the Top 10.