Megan Thee Stallion Calls Her “Cobra” Single The “Introduction Of Act One”

The Hot Girl Coach currently has the top trending music video on YouTube.

After taking a musical hiatus for nearly a year, Megan Thee Stallion returned with a new single as a lead artist. “Cobra” arrived on November 3.

According to her management company, Megan Thee Stallion has already found success with her latest song. Roc Nation revealed the “Cobra” music video amassed over 2.1 million views in its first 24 hours on the platform.

The Douglas Bernardt-directed visuals apparently secured Megan the record for the biggest YouTube debut for a solo female rapper in 2023. As of press time, the video has racked up 4.3 million total views in three days.

Megan’s Hottie fan base can look forward to more music from the Houston-bred Hip-Hop star. The 28-year-old, self-described Hot Girl Coach teased that additional content from this era is on the way in the near future.

“I’m so happy all the hotties are happy! #COBRA is the introduction of ACT ONE and y’all are already so excited… I just can’t wait until y’all see everything,” Megan tweeted. In addition, she shared, “Also I have some images that were too spicy to be on IG and Twitter so ima sell them in a CD booklet.😛.”

Im so happy all the hotties are happy ! #COBRA is the introduction of ACT ONE and y’all are already so excited… I just can’t wait until y’all see everything — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2023

Also I have some images that were too spicy to be on IG and twitter so ima sell them in a CD booklet 😛 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” Is Doing Numbers On YouTube, Apple Music & Spotify

“Cobra” currently sits at No. 1 on YouTube’s United States trending chart. Megan Thee Stallion is the only female rapper presently in the Top 10 of those rankings. Additionally, she has the distinction of having the highest-charting song by a lead female rapper on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA list at the moment.

Roc Nation also claimed “Cobra” accumulated more than 1 million Spotify plays on its first day of release. Megan Thee Stallion’s most recent tune debuted at No. 45 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart and currently holds the No. 52 spot.

“Cobra” came out via Hot Girls Productions. Megan Thee Stallion signed to Roc Nation under a management deal. However, the Houston-bred MC is officially an independent recording artist after parting ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Megan made her official comeback as a feature on “Bongos” by Cardi B which landed on September 8. That collaboration peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Bongos” has collected 30 million YouTube views and 40 million Spotify streams.

INDEPENDENT AT THAT — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2023





