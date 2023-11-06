Megan Thee Stallion Shatters YouTube Record With “Cobra” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” achieves a new YouTube milestone with its impressive 24-hour debut viewership.

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest video, “Cobra,” has made a splash on YouTube, quickly becoming the most-watched debut by a solo female rap artist within 24 hours. Released on November 3, the video racked up more than 2.15 million views by the following day, outpacing hits by artists like Doja Cat and Ice Spice. As of Sunday (November 5), the video was approaching four million views.

The “Cobra” video has sparked widespread discussion, with fans dissecting its lyrics and speculating about potential references to Megan’s personal life and relationships, specifically her involvement with Pardison Fontaine. People immediately assumed he was unfaithful due to Megan’s lines on “Cobra.”

“Pulled up/caught him cheating,” she raps. “Getting his dick sucked/In the same spot I’m sleeping.”

The song has quickly trended on social media and eventually elicited a response from Pardison Fontaine, who posted images of well-known cheaters, Tristan Thompson, and rapper Future.

“Cobra” isn’t just a hit for its views but also for what it represents in Megan Thee Stallion’s evolving career as an artist and entrepreneur. The video’s release marks Megan’s first project under her own label, Hot Girl Productions, following her split from 1501 Certified Entertainment. The move to independence is underscored by her direct investment in her music, with plans to self-fund her future projects.