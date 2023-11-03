Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Racy “Cobra” Video, But Song Tells A Story Of Mental Health Struggles  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts in “Cobra,” her first single as an independent artist.

Megan Thee Stallion has shared the sensational video for her new single “Cobra,” her first since formally cutting ties with longtime label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again,” Megan says to open the track. The stunning visuals show the H-Town Hottie shedding her skin as she raps about “hitting rock bottom” and overcoming her mental health struggles.

“At night, I’m sittin’ in a dark room thinkin’/Probably why I always end up drinkin,’” she raps. “Yes, I’m very depressed / How can somebody so blessed wanna slit they wrist?”

However, she later reflects, “Damn, I finally see it / I’m killing myself, when b###### would die to be me.”

Watch the video below.

Sharing the “Cobra” cover art on Instagram Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion explained the significance of the title:

“Cobras exemplify courage and self-reliance. They stand tall and fierce in the face of challenges, teaching one to tap into their inner strength and rely on oneself to conquer their threats. Emulating the cobra helps one be more confident in the person they are within.”

In September, Megan Thee Stallion launched a new mental health resources website named Seize The Awkward.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” Megan explained in a video announcing the platform. “But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack’, they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”