Megan Thee Stallion Launches Mental Health Resources Site

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a mental health resources site called Seize The Awkward.

Following several teasers earlier this week, the 28-year-old rapper has announced that she has launched a new mental health resources website named Seize The Awkward.

Megan took to Instagram on Monday to hint at her latest project. She posted a clip of herself saying, “I’ve always been told, I gotta be strong…”

The post was captioned, “I’m dropping something that can help all of us. Stay tuned, Hotties.” Megan then returned to Instagram to reveal the website and shared a video about opening up.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” she began in the video. “But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you. ‘Black don’t crack’, they say. But it can. I can. We all can.”

The rapper continued, “Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”

The website features videos of Megan discussing a variety of topics, such as being vulnerable.

Additionally, videos on the topic of mental health featuring several stars including Noah Cyrus, Ava Max, Liza Koshy and Tyler Posey can also be found on the website.

Megan already has another mental health website, called Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too, which features lists of resources, links and phone numbers.