Megan Thee Stallion Started Journal To Deal With PTSD After Being Shot By Tory Lanez

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion revealed she has PTSD after being shot in her feet by incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez. Read more.

In July 2020, the world was shaken by the news that Megan Thee Stallion, a talented and beloved rapper, was shot by fellow artist Tory Lanez.

The incident left Megan physically and emotionally wounded, becoming a turning point in her life.

Tory Lanez was ultimately convicted of the shooting in December 2022 and is awaiting sentencing. And Megan has opened up about her journey to healing and coping with anxiety in an open letter for Elle Magazine.

Gun violence is an alarming issue in the United States, with the Giffords Law Center reporting that nearly 40,000 people are killed, and over 71,000 are injured each year due to firearms.

This widespread issue often leads to long-term mental health consequences for survivors. According to a study published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress, as many as 28% of people who have witnessed or experienced a traumatic event, such as a shooting, develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Furthermore, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that survivors of gun violence are at a higher risk of developing anxiety, depression, and substance abuse issues.

In her open letter, Megan shared how the incident has affected her, stating, “I’m in a happier place, but I still have anxiety. Talking about being shot still makes me emotional. I’ve started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears. Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment.”

Megan’s journey to recovery has been challenging yet inspiring.

By finding healthy coping mechanisms such as journaling and prayer, she has been able to confront her trauma and work towards healing. However, she acknowledges that this process is ongoing and involves both moments of fear and blissful realization.

In her letter, Megan also offered support and encouragement to other survivors of violence:

“For anyone who has survived violence, please know your feelings are valid. You matter. You are not at fault. You are important. You are loved. You are not defined by your trauma. You can continue to write beautiful, new chapters to your life story,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

Megan Thee Stallion’s resilience and determination to heal inspire others struggling with the aftermath of a traumatic event.

Her openness about her journey is a powerful reminder that no one should be defined by their trauma and that healing is possible with support, love, and understanding.