Lil Yachty Claims He Accidentally Liked Post Dissing Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar dropped a bomb on the Hip-Hop world on Tuesday (April 30). The West Coast MC released his “Euphoria” response track directed at Drake, and many people on social media have weighed in on the record.

“Ain’t twenty-v-one, it’s one-v-twenty if I gotta smack n##### that write with you. Yeah, bring ’em out too, I’ll clean ’em out too,” Kendrick Lamar rapped about Drake’s alleged ghostwriters on “Euphoria.”

Drake was not the only person to catch direct shots on Lamar’s internet-breaking song. The OVO Sound leader’s frequent collaborator, Lil Yachty, also got a mention from the pgLang founder.

“I’m allergic to the lame s###, only you like bein’ famous. Yachty can’t give you no swag neither. I don’t give a f### ’bout who you hang with,” Kendrick Lamar rhymed on the diss record.

After “Euphoria” hit the internet, eagle-eyed X users noticed Lil Yachty liked a tweet dissing K. Dot. The post by @drizzyys read, “So who was raising your child while you were out cheating on your wife with white women? @kendricklamar.”

Screenshots of Lil Yachty liking that Drake fan’s tweet spread across the X platform. The Atlanta, Georgia-bred songwriter responded by tweeting, “S### was an accident lmao.”