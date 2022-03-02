Dave Brings Out Stormzy, Central Cee, Fredo, Giggs & Many More At London Show

Dave pulled out all the stops to headline the 02 in his hometown of London but also made sure to give light to his fellow rappers.

Dave reshuffled his tour dates to make sure he could perform at London’s O2 arena after the venue was damaged in a storm.

The decision proved worthwhile as he put on a spectacular show that was a treat for the eyes as well as the ears.

Anyway, Dave was beyond littttt and he brought out: AJ Tracey, Boj, Fredo, Ghetts, Giggs, Meekz and Stormzy – views from the box pic.twitter.com/34qg9mWKjI — Dev⚡️ (@Dsgiddz) March 1, 2022

“I know Storm Eunice took the roof off the O2,” he said as he took to the stage in London on Tuesday night (Mar. 2), “but how about we take it off again?”

Dave stomped through a set that included a guest appearance from frequent collaborator Fredo for a performance of “Funky Friday.” AJ Tracey joined Dave for “Thiago Silva,” before performing his own 2019 track “Ladbroke Grove.” Central Cee showed why he’s one of the biggest players in the U.K rap scene, giving the crowd a rendition of “Day in the Life.”

Later, Stormzy came out, joining Dave for an electrifying performance of “Clash,” their 2021 song.

Dave & Stormzy performing “Clash” at the O2 Arena last night 🇬🇧🎟🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T7zKsaCGqQ — AQT Entertainment (@aqtent_) March 1, 2022

Podcaster Chuckie Online credited Dave for the quality of his live performance in contrast to other artists.

“Dave was top tier at the 02 Arena,” he wrote on Twitter. “Rapping, playing the piano, rapping & playing the piano, playing the piano while Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts & Giggs is rapping, playing the guitar, rapping & playing the guitar….He’s standing on his own. (Or next to one other).”

Dave was top tier at the 02 Arena. Rapping, playing the piano, rapping & playing the piano, playing the piano while Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts & Giggs is rapping, playing the guitar, rapping & playing the guitar….



He's standing on his own. (Or next to one other). — Chuckie Lothian (@ChuckieOnline) March 1, 2022

Dave Pays Homage To Jamal Edwards

Dave also paused the show to pay an emotional tribute to the late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards who died after a “sudden illness” last month aged 31. “Jamal Edwards is the reason I’m standing in front of you guys here today.”

He shared how instrumental Edwards was to his career and that of countless others. “Every single thing that I have today – we have today – we owe to Jamal Edwards.” Dave continued, “As a scene, I want to say I’m so, so, so grateful for you, brother. Jamal, I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Tribute to Jamal from @Santandave1 at the O2 tonight



More significant when you trace back how artists like Dave and Stormzy are selling out consecutive nights at the O2 pic.twitter.com/E8YuMkA90Y — Sean Spooner (@spoonersean) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Dave shared a preview of the visuals for his song “Starlight,” due on Thursday (Mar. 3).

Image credit: SamuelWren98