Dave Chappelle Attacked While Performing On Stage At The Hollywood Bowl  

Dave Chappelle was performing during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival when a man suddenly appeared on stage and attacked the comedian.

Dave Chappelle was rushed by a fan onstage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (May 3), according to footage circulating on social media from fans attending the show.

Videos from the Netflix Is A Joke Festival emerged on social media, seemingly showing the comedian on stage performing when his set is interrupted by a man smashing into Dave Chappelle.

While attendees’ phones were confiscated before entering the comedy show, some recordings have made their way to social media.

The man appears to be dragged away by security and possibly Jamie Foxx, according to some accounts online.

In one clip, seemingly taken after the chaos had subsided, Dave Chappelle jokes, “It was a trans man,” a reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding his remarks in his Netflix special, The Closer, which drew allegations of transphobia.

Dave Chappelle was tackled on stage while performing during the ‘Netflix is a zjoke’ festival at the Hollywood Bowl.



He then proceeded to joke, “It was a trans man!” pic.twitter.com/P3Tw5kWvnd — More Butter 🧈 (@morebuttertv) May 4, 2022

Dave Chappelle Speaks On The Incident

Other footage from later on in the night shows Dave Chappelle speaking on the altercation at the curtain call and thanking his fellow comedian, Jamie Foxx. “Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” he said.

“N####, I thought that was part of the show, I didn’t know what the f###…” Foxx quips in response. Chappelle then says, “I grabbed the back of that n####’s head. His hair was spongy. Absorbent”

Dave Chappelle then jokes, “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n#### backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Jamie Foxx also addressed the crowd following the incident. “Listen, I just want to say…this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” said Foxx of Dave Chappelle. “For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

Once Foxx left the stage Dave Chappelle instructed the audience to “compose yourselves,” before calling for a “peaceful” moment. Watch the clip below.