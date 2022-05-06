Dave Chappelle Attacker Avoids Felony Charges

Isaiah Lee could still face misdemeanor charges for tackling Dave Chappelle while the comedian performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Isaiah Lee won’t be hit with any felonies for attacking Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced it wouldn’t file felony charges against Isaiah Lee on Thursday (May 5). Dave Chappelle’s attacker could still face misdemeanor charges from the city’s attorney’s office.

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct,” a D.A. spokesperson said in a statement. “The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles.”

Isaiah Lee tackled Dave Chappelle while the comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 3). The 23-year-old assailant had a replica handgun containing a knife blade in his possession.

Carla Sims, a representative for Dave Chappelle, issued his camp’s first official statement on the attack on Thursday.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” she told CNN. “Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening.”

Dave Chappelle’s rep also said he’s “fully cooperating” with a police investigation.