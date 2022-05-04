Dave Chappelle Attacker Is A Rapper Who Recorded Song Named Comedian

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle at the Netflix is a Joke Festival once used the comedian’s name as the title of a song.

A man faces an assault charge for attacking Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday (May 3).

Isaiah Lee tackled Dave Chappelle while the comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke Festival. Police arrested and booked the 23-year-old man on assault with a deadly weapon.

“The suspect produced what was later discovered to be a replica handgun and pointed the item at the victim,” Los Angeles police said in a press release. “Hollywood Bowl uniformed security officers, who witnessed the incident, engaged the suspect and removed him from the victim and took him into custody.”

An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000.



Security handed Dave Chappelle’s assailant over to the police. Cops discovered a knife blade contained in the replica gun.

“The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon,” police said. “He was transported to a local hospital to treat injuries sustained during the altercation with security. The victim was not injured as a result of the assault. The suspect was treated and cleared to be processed by medical staff.”

Isaiah Lee, who raps under the moniker Noname_trapper, released a song named after Dave Chappelle in 2020. The track doesn’t feature any mention of the comedian other than its title.