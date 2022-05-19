Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder In Separate Incident

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Dave Chappelle attack helped police solve another case involving Isaiah Lee, who allegedly stabbed a roommate in December 2021.

Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl, has been accused of stabbing a roommate.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced an attempted murder charge against Lee on Thursday (May 19). Lee avoided felony charges for attacking Dave Chappelle, but the highly publicized incident exposed his alleged role in another crime.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” Gascón said in a press release. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Lee allegedly stabbed his roommate on December 2, 2021. The victim previously reported the incident to police but recently identified Lee as the assailant in light of media coverage of the Dave Chappelle attack.

The 23-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charge filed against him on Thursday. He’s scheduled to return to court on June 2.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office charged Lee with multiple misdemeanors for attacking Dave Chappelle. He also pleaded not guilty to battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.