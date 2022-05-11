Dave Chappelle Attacker Too Dangerous To Be Released

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The guy who tackled Dave Chappelle and got a severe beatdown had pleaded not guilty to several misdemeanor charges!

The man accused of attacking Dave Chappelle onstage has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges, but a judge is refusing to release him.

Isaiah Lee allegedly ran onto the stage and tackled Chappelle to the floor during the comedian’s “Netflix Is A Joke” set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last week.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators have alleged Lee was carrying a “replica handgun with a knife blade inside” at the time of the incident.

Lee appeared in court for the first time last week and entered a not guilty plea concerning the charges of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

He is currently being held on $30,000 bail.

Yesterday (May 10th), Lee’s lawyer asked his client to be released on his own recognizance, but a judge denied his request to be released to house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Lee will stay locked up until his pre-trial date of May 20th. He remains in jail on bail and has been ordered to stay 100 yards (91 meters) from Chappelle if released.

If convicted, Lee could face up to 18 months in county jail and/or up to $4,000 in fines.

In the days after the incident, Chappelle’s representative insisted he didn’t want the attack to “overshadow the magic” of the comedy event.

“The performances by Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking, and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” his representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.”