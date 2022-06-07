Dave Chappelle Donating Proceeds From Show To Victims And Families Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dave Chappelle plans to help raise money for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, committed by a white supremacist.

Dave Chappelle reportedly donated proceeds from his latest show to the victims and families of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, last month.

On May 14th, an 18-year-old man killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in the East Side neighborhood. Investigators have deemed the incident to be motivated by racism.

Dave Chappelle performed a last-minute set at Shea’s Performing Arts Centre in Buffalo on Sunday, with the 3,000-seat theatre selling out.

According to a spokesperson for the venue, Dave’s Sunday show was meant to honor the families of those killed or wounded in the tragedy.

“He said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims, and for these families,’” Shea marketing and communications director Kevin Sweeney recalled, according to Deadline.

In addition, attendees also reported on Twitter that Dave told the audience he was donating the show’s proceeds to the shooting victims’ families.

The comedy star has not yet commented on the donation.