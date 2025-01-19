Dave Chappelle Tackles Palestine, Diddy’s “Freak-Offs” & Trump On “Saturday Night Live”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dave Chappelle is dropping truth bombs in the middle of his comedy, per usual.

Dave Chappelle hit the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday (January 18) with heavy doses of truth serum. He jumped right in the deep end, tackling everything from Diddy’s drama to Palestine to a plea to Donald Trump. Chappelle didn’t hold back, calling out the Bad Boy mogul’s current legal woes.

“I’ve been in a lot of trouble in my day,” Chappelle quipped, “but Puffy—buddy, this guy is in an enormous amount of trouble.” The audience laughed, but the truth was caught.

Chappelle joked about missing out on Diddy’s “freak-off” parties. “Oh my God—I’m ugly,” he said, drawing huge laughs. He made an off-color joke about “Carl Winslow,” which may get him “seen” by the Family Matters star.

“Can you imagine finding out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back?” he said. “None of y’all called me?”

He then directly addressed Donald Trump with a two-part message.

“The presidency is no place for petty people,” he said. “Whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you.”

Although Chappelle was critical, he also offered an olive branch, saying, “Do better next time. Please, all of us: Do better next time. Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”