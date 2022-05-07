Dave Chappelle Refuses To Let Attack Overshadow Historic Run At Hollywood Bowl

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dave Chappelle is refusing to let a wild incident on Tuesday overshadow his record-setting appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Dave Chappelle doesn’t want an onstage attack during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday to “overshadow the magic” of the event.

The comedian was performing as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke” comedy festival when a man rushed at him and tackled him to the floor. Security guards detained the suspect, and Jamie Foxx quickly took to the stage to help calm the crowd.

“The performances by Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking, and he refuses to allow… [the] incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” his representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first ‘Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival,'” his rep continued.

🚨BREAKING: City Attorney Mike Feuer announces charges against Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker. pic.twitter.com/OiMh8ZWftX — The Office of Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) May 5, 2022

Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that they had arrested a man named Isaiah Lee in relation to the attack. A replica handgun containing a knife blade was recovered at the Hollywood Bowl.

Lee was brutally beaten by Dave Chappelle’s security. The amateur rapper has been hit with four misdemeanor charges.

According to the New York Post, those charges include: battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Lee appeared in court yesterday (May 6th) wearing a blue suicide gown. He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

Concerning the incident, a Netflix spokesperson stated, “We care deeply about the safety of creators, and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence.”