Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Gets Time For Attack

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle during his Hollywood Bowl show earlier in the year has been charged, accepted a plea deal, and sentenced to 9 months behind bars.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Isaiah Lee rushed the stage while the D.C. native was delivering his star-studded set.

Dave Chappelle, his friends, and his security acted swiftly and handled Lee on the back of the stage for the offense.

Later it was discovered by law enforcement that Lee had a replica gun on him. The fake gun was a knife and could have seriously caused harm if he had used it on Chappelle.

According to TMZ, on Thursday, December 15th, the 24-year-old was sentenced to 270 days in Los Angeles County jail after pleading no contest to a pair of misdemeanor counts.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said his crime was entering a restricted area during a live event and battery. This is not the end of Lee’s legal woes.

He is also facing an attempted murder charge for a non-related incident where he allegedly stabbed his roommate.

Lee told the press, after being incarcerated, he was bisexual and that Dave Chappelle’s comedy about the LGBTQIA community triggered him, and he came to confront him.