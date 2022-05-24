Dave Chappelle Attacker Explains Why He Attacked Hip-Hop’s Favorite Comedian!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dave Chappelle’s attacker now claims that he attacked Dave because he wanted to teach him an LGBTQ lesson.

The LGBTQ+ crew hates Dave Chappelle. At least that is the impression I get. Now, Dave says otherwise. His people say otherwise. And then you get this dude running up on the stage and attacks Hip-Hop’s favorite comedian. So, they may not all hate him, but come have certainly been radicalized based on the controversy.

But, here’s the thing. Every thing and EVERYTHING. So, this dude Isaiah Lee decides to give his reasoning on why he attacked our boy. He claims that Dave’s show, that he paid for, was “triggering.” The victim role?

Anyway, he decides to take it there.

In a jailhouse interview with the New York Post, Lee tried to explain his unprovoked attack on the comedian May 3 at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering. I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.” 😡

Boy, if you don’t go head with that.

He also said the he has been homeless and has a kid to think of.

“It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.” OK.

Anyway, Dave said ol’ boy told him that he wanted to raise awareness about his grandma’s plight. More lies, IMO.

This dude is only 23 so this is proof we don’t all need to have kids.

Lee, Dave’s attacker, been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a roommate in December 2021.