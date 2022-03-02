Day26’s Willie Taylor Claims ‘Making The Band’ Contestants Were Set Up To Fail

The singer-songwriter has a lot to say about the popular 2000s-era program.

Sean “Diddy” Combs became a Twitter trending topic yesterday as social media users reflected on the Making the Band series. The competition reality show, produced by Diddy, spawned acts like Da Band, Danity Kane, Day26, and Donnie Klang.

A member of Day26 took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Making the Band. R&B singer Willie Taylor blasted the MTV show’s treatment of its contestants.

“Making The Band was [an] experience for sure… but the platform and contracts were all set up for the failure of hungry talents,” posted Willie Taylor on his IG page.

In addition, Taylor wrote in the caption:

Learning Experience, you gotta Understand that People will do to you whatever you allow them, so don’t let your passion drive you to the wrong destination #MTB4 Day26 / Danity Kane are talented groups but the situation in which we met was designed to fail. #DaBand #DanityKane #Day26 #DonnieKlang 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @willie_taylor Instagram

Day26 won Making The Band 4 which ran for three seasons from 2007 through 2009. The group released the Day26 album in 2008 and the Forever In A Day album in 2009. Their self-titled project peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Donnie Klang received a solo contract after Diddy named him a winner of Making The Band 4 too. Hip Hop group Da Band won MTB2. Pop/R&B Girl group Danity Kane won MTB3. Pop group O-Town won the Lou Pearlman-produced first version of the program on ABC.