DC Young Fly Delivers Emotional Tribute To Jacky Oh At Memorial Service 

DC Young Fly celebrated the life of his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children, Jacky Oh, at her memorial service in Atlanta.

DC Young Fly celebrated the life of his late partner Jacky Oh, during a moving speech at her memorial service in Atlanta on Saturday (Jun. 10)

In a video shared online, the comedian reflected on what a wonderful mother Jacky Oh was to their three young children.

“I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man. God granted me that strength to have three,” Young Fly shared during the service. He also found time for some humor making a joke about his dream to have ten kids.

“You know I was trying to have seven more,” he said while gyrating his hips. “She’s gonna beat me up for that one.”

He continued, “I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul. You didn’t leave us; you in heaven. Your spirit is with us, you’re still here, and he have an amazing support system. Love you. Everybody in here, keep God first.”

Elsewhere during his speech, the Wild ‘N Out star spoke on his religion and how he is only managing to cope thanks to his faith in God.

On Sunday, DC Young Fly shared another tribute to his late partner on social media.

“Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹 love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾” he penned in the caption. “The kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾🤎”

Last week, DC Young Fly opened up about Jacky Oh’s passing in an Instagram post. He also explained why he delayed making a public statement for a week after her death.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of [reality] so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”