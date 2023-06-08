DC Young Fly Mourns Jacky Oh’s Death: “I Wanted It To Be A Dream So Bad”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jacky Oh, who was DC Young Fly’s partner and the mother of the comedian’s children, shockingly died at the age of 32.

DC Young Fly eulogized his late partner Jacky Oh on Thursday (June 8).

The comedian opened up about his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his children in an Instagram post. DC Young Fly explained why he waited a week to publicly reflect on her death.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner,” he wrote. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

DC Young Fly emphasized the importance of his faith as he copes with the loss of Jacky Oh. The Wild ‘N Out star vowed to tell their children how amazing their mother was.

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong,” he wrote. “they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever. The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise. (Yu gon get me for Dat but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered.”

Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, passed away at the age of 32. The cause of death hasn’t been disclosed.

Read DC Young Fly’s entire tribute to Jacky Oh below.