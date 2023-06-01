DC Young Fly Tragedy – Partner, Mother Of His Children Shockingly Dies

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ms. Jacky Oh, who was DC Young Fly’s longtime partner and the mother of his children, tragically died at the age of 32.

DC Young Fly’s longtime partner Ms. Jacky Oh a.k.a. Jacklyn Smith passed away at the age of 32.

According to TMZ, Smith died in Miami. No cause of death has been revealed.

Social media rumors claimed Smith went to Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover” surgery. No reliable outlets have confirmed the rumors.

DC Young Fly and Smith met in 2015. They were both featured on Nick Cannon’s popular show Wild ‘N Out.

Smith eventually left Wild ‘N Out and created a lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection. DC Young Fly remained with the show. The comedian was reportedly filming new episodes of Wild ‘N Out in Atlanta when he learned about his partner’s death.

DC Young Fly and Smith weren’t married, but the couple shared three children. Smith leaves behind two daughters named Nova and Nala as well as a son named Prince, who was born a year ago.

“I do a lot but being a mommy is my favorite,” she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating Mother’s Day 2023. “God chose me 3X. I promise i never take it for granted. I’m so damn blessed man!”

DC Young Fly hasn’t publicly commented on the death of Smith.

R.I.P. Ms. Jacky Oh.