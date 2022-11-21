DC Young Fly Reacts To GloRilla Telling Women “Don’t Be Scared To Ask A N*gga For Money”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla is one of the hottest new rappers of 2022. The Memphis native dropped her Anyways, Life’s Great… on November 11. A particular song on the EP apparently got the attention of DC Young Fly.

“Don’t be scared to ask that n#### for some money, ask that n#### for some money. He won’t hesitate to ask you for no booty,” reads part of the chorus to GloRilla’s “Get That Money” featuring Niki Pooh.

GloRilla doubled down on that message on Twitter. The Yo Gotti protégé posted the “Get That Money” lyrics on the social media platform. Over 30,000 users like Glo’s tweet.

DONT BE SCARED TO ASK DAT 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐀 FOR SOME MONEY , ASK DAT 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐀 FOR SOME MONEY !!!! HE WONT HESITATE TO ASK YOU FOR NO BOOTY 😅🗣 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 19, 2022

DC Young Fly decided to have some fun with the online conversation sparked by GloRilla’s track and tweet. The comedian/musician/podcaster flipped the “Get That Money” chorus to present a male’s point of view on the situation.

“Fellas don’t be scared to ask for her tax money and her job check for the next 5 years!!!! TELL HER YOU WANT THAT S### SOON AS IT CLEAR!!! She won’t hesitate to ask you for no Digaling 😂😂😂😂,” tweeted DC Young Fly.

Fellas don’t be scared to ask for her tax money and her job check for the next 5 years!!!! TELL HER YOU WANT THAT S### SOON AS IT CLEAR!!!She won’t hesitate to ask you for no Digaling 😂😂😂😂 — DCYOUNGFLY (@DCYOUNGFLY) November 20, 2022

As for GloRilla, the rising star had a big week. She and Cardi B performed their “Tomorrow 2” collaboration at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. Plus, Glo’s first official tour sold out in less than a day.

“Tomorrow 2” debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. GloRilla also released the summer anthem “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” which peaked at #42. That single earned Glo her first Grammy nomination. “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” is up for Best Rap Performance.

Anyways, Life’s Great… hosts “Get That Money” as well as “Tomorrow 2” and “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. GloRilla’s current discography also consists of 2019’s Most Likely Up Next mixtape and 2020’s P Status mixtape.