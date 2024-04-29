DDG Reveals He Makes At Least $100K Every Month

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper shares some personal financial information.

DDG made the transition from YouTube content creator to platinum-selling recording artist. According to the Pontiac, Michigan-born entertainer, his current monthly income surpasses six figures.

“I’m going to give you a wide range. I don’t want people to pocket-watch too crazy. On a low month, I’ll pull in a little hundred piece [$100,000]. On a high month, we can go anywhere from five [$500,000] and up,” DDG revealed in an interview with The Shade Room.

Additionally, he said, “I work very hard. A lot of people don’t give me credit for what I do, but being relevant in the space that I’m in for as long as I have, a lot of people look at me as an OG. Even though I’m 26, but I’ve been doing it since I was 19. I inspired a lot of the new creators that we are seeing now.”

The man born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. dropped out of Central Michigan University to pursue his YouTube career. The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” performer runs The DDG Plug and the PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS channels on the Google-owned video-sharing platform.

An album by DDG titled Valedictorian arrived in November 2019. DDG also released 2022’s It’s Not Me It’s You and 2023’s Maybe It’s Me… via Epic Records. Plus, he teamed up with OG Parker for the Die 4 Respect mixtape in 2021.

“Moonwalking in Calabasas” earned double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. DDG picked up gold plaques for “Arguments,” “I’m Geekin” and “Hood Melody” too. The Zooted Music founder also jumped into the boxing arena by defeating Nate Wyatt at the YouTubers vs Tiktokers event.