DDG Admits Viral Home Invasion Video Was A Skit: “I Run The Internet” 

DDG says he’s turning his clout into money after pranking his followers with a video of two masked men slapping him in his sleep.

DDG had fans concerned for his safety after the Pontiac-bred rapper shared a bizarre video of a pair of masked men breaking into his home and slapping him while he was asleep.

In the clip, seemingly captured by a video surveillance camera in his home, the unidentified men approach his bed and whack him across the head before fleeing the scene. A confused DDG then wakes up and grabs a weapon before turning on the light.

He posted the video on September 15, writing, “Whoever you are, I don’t know what type of sick game you think you playing. I don’t know if you think it’s cool to sneak into my house and put your hands on me as a joke. It’s not funny,” DDG said.

However, it turns out the incident was a prank. On Sunday (September 17), DDG returned to social media to address the now-viral video.

“y’all really think a n#### ran in my crib & slapped me & dipped or y’all trolling?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “i run the internet.. y’all gon read about me forever.. get used to it.”

DDG also addressed the backlash to his prank after social media users accused him of clout chasing. According to the “I’m Geekin” hitmaker, he’s just capitalizing on his ability to go viral. Furthermore, he believes people are missing out by not doing the same thing.

“clout = money,” he declared. “Y’all n##### just don’t know how to convert it.”

Check out his posts below.