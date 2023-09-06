Halle Bailey On Dating DDG: “This Is My First Deep, Deep, Real Love”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Critics have been calling for the celebrity couple to split for months.

The romantic relationship between Halle Bailey and DDG has caused a lot of controversy in recent years. However, Bailey seems committed to the YouTuber/rapper.

Cosmopolitan magazine recently conducted an interview with Halle Bailey in which she briefly discussed her current feelings about DDG.

“Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘Whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity,” Bailey said.

The Little Mermaid star added, “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”

In 2022, many of Halle Bailey’s fans called for her to break up with DDG for his comments about racism being over. Insecure cast member Amanda Seales even publicly called on Bailey to part ways with her boyfriend.

“I thought that was lame,” DDG said in response to Seales’s suggestion. “I don’t even know who that is, and that’s not no disrespectful s###, I genuinely do not know who that woman is.”

The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” performer also fired back, “41? What the f##k? At your big age? That’s how you’re talking about a 24-year-old and a 22-year-old dating.”

Earlier this year, DDG got into a back-and-forth online with his ex-girlfriend, rapper/model Rubi Rose. He even released a track titled “Way Too Petty” that referenced his issues with Rose.

In addition, some social media users called out DDG for referring to Crazy In Love reality show stars Blueface and Chrisean Rock as “relationship goals.” Despite their partnership becoming regular headline news, DDG and Halle Bailey presently appear to be moving forward together.

Halle Bailey dropped her Theron “Neffy” Feemster-produced solo single “Angel” on August 4. The Atlanta-raised singer/songwriter is also preparing for the release of The Color Purple movie remake in December.