DDG Reacts To Backlash For Calling Blueface & Chrisean Rock “Relationship Goals”

The rapper/vlogger’s comment about the toxic couple causes some controversy.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry cannot seem to stay out of the headlines in recent weeks. For example, the internet personality, better known as DDG, found himself in the hot seat once again for an online joke.

DDG had to explain a recent viral statement he made about Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Earlier this week, Granberry referred to the controversial celebrity couple as “relationship goals [for real] 💯” on Instagram.

Social media users blasted the 25-year-old entertainer for apparently idolizing Blueface and Chrisean, the Crazy In Love reality show stars who constantly trend for abusive behavior. DDG insists he was only trolling.

The Shade Room re-posted what DDG had to say about the toxic duo. The rapper wrote in the Instagram blog’s comment section, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 If y’all understood my sense of humor, I swear y’all would like me.”

Many critics had a problem with DDG’s “relationship goals” remarks, because he has recently been involved in a cheating scandal with his ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose. That personal drama also included The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey.

DDG and Halle Bailey reportedly began dating in late 2021. Rubi Rose exposing her ex’s DMs took place around the time of rumors that Grandberry and Bailey had broken up. At first, Bailey seemingly defended her boyfriend on Twitter, but she has since deleted that tweet.

Prior to the questions about their relationship status, DDG and Halle Bailey went on a double date to a Los Angeles-area bowling alley with Blueface and Chrisean in 2022. In addition, DDG and Blueface collaborated on songs such as “Moonwalking in Calabasas [Remix]” and “Meat This.”