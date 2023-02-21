DDG Refers To Blueface & Chrisean Rock As “Relationship Goals”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The toxic union of Blueface and Chrisean Rock continues to play out on the internet. Social media users, including rapper/vlogger DDG, constantly weigh in on the couple’s offbeat love story.

This week saw Blueface post alleged text messages to Chrisean from Quality Control artist Lil Baby. In addition, Blueface had an online feud with controversial media personality DJ Akademiks on Monday.

Previously, Blueface and Chrisean inserted themselves in the drama involving DDG and his former girlfriend Rubi Rose. Chrisean apparently pressed Rose to expose DMs from her ex as he was allegedly dealing with a split from Halle Bailey.

Blueface asked Chrisean about her involvement with the Darryl Dwayne Granberry/Rubi Rose conflict while on Instagram Live. According to The Neighborhood Talk, DDG left a comment under the couple’s stream.

“Relationship goals [for real] 💯,” read a comment from the verified @DDG Instagram account. Some of Halle Bailey’s fans have called for The Little Mermaid star to dump DDG. Around 2,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for Bailey to get a new boyfriend.

DDG and Blueface have worked together on music in the past. The two rappers collaborated on the Platinum-certified “Moonwalking in Calabasas [Remix]” off DDG’s Die 4 Respect. They also teamed up for “Meat This” in 2022.

Last year, Blueface and Chrisean linked up with DDG and Halle Bailey for a double date at a Los Angeles bowling alley. The Epic Records signee documented the social engagement for his PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS YouTube channel.

It is not clear if DDG and Halle Bailey are still dating at the moment. Bailey deleted a tweet that seemingly defended DDG against the rumors he tried to hook up with Rubi Rose. Plus, yesterday, DDG tweeted, “Don’t trip about someone who’s at peace with letting you go.”