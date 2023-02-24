DDG Disses Ex-Girlfriend Rubi Rose On “Way Too Petty” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The vlogger asks social media users to stop hating him now.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry continues to lean into the online controversy surrounding his relationship status. Overnight, DDG released “Way Too Petty” which addresses his former partner, Rubi Rose.

The YouTuber-turned-recording artist and Rubi Rose have gone back and forth on social media for the last several weeks. On February 11, Rose seemed to throw shade at singer/actress Hailey Bailey, DDG’s girlfriend at the time, with a subliminal tweet.

“Having ur b#### where my clothes is crazy lol,” posted Rubi Rose. Gossip blogs were quick to point out that Bailey was seen wearing a similar shirt that Rose was photographed wearing in 2020. The situation escalated from there.

DDG: Hoes Screenshotting, That S### Lame

While rumors about DDG and Halle Bailey breaking up spread across the internet, Rubi Rose exposed alleged direct messages from DDG where the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rhymer apparently reached out to her following an argument with Bailey.

This is why im single pic.twitter.com/4MnYK2pqfO — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) February 12, 2023

The two rappers then blasted each other in front of the entire world. DDG called Rose irrelevant in a now-deleted tweet. Rose called him “sassy” in her own now-deleted tweet. This week, DDG decided to put his insults toward his ex on wax.

“Hoes screenshotting, that s### lame. Keep her on the side, she could never be my main. She just wanna make it, she be f###### for the fame. Posting pictures naked, baby, you should be ashamed,” rapped DDG on his “Way Too Petty” song.

“Way Too Petty” References Rubi Rose’s Tweets

DDG also rapped, “Tell them n##### do they research. I could fall off and come right back like it’s rebirth. Don’t believe the internet, it’s not that b####’s t-shirt.” That last line seems to be a clear reference to Rubi Rose’s “having ur b#### where my clothes” tweet.

Later on the track, DDG appears to admit to sending Rubi Rose those DMs. The Epic Records-backed performer says, “I don’t have a baby, but she still gonna call me daddy. When I sent that message, I was arguing with… I don’t give no f####. B####, I ain’t explaining nothing.”

Commenters on The Shade Room‘s Instagram post about “Way Too Petty” called out DDG for focusing so much attention on Rubi Rose. He jumped in the comments to write, “I don’t want that woman I swear. I explained it all in the song. 🥲 Can y’all stop hating me now? I come in peace.❤️ If [you’re] reading this [you] look beautiful today. Make sure you smile sweet heart 😊.”