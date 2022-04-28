DDG Argues Rappers Are “10 Times Better” Today Than In The Past

There will always be generational debates in Hip Hop culture. 24-year-old Darryl Dwayne Granberry (aka DDG) shared his viewpoint about contemporary rap on Twitter.

“Today’s rappers are 10x better than the rappers back in the [day]… Respectfully,” posted DDG on Wednesday night. That tweet garnered over 3,500 likes.

After another user stated today’s rappers cannot compare to legends like 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., DDG responded, “On some real s###… when the last time [you] listened to either in the car… BE TRUTHFUL.”

Unsurprisingly, other people online also pushed back on DDG’s comments. The Epic recording artist later offered more explanation for his disputed take on Hip Hop at the moment.

“I respect the older generation of Hip Hop, but this [generation’s] creativity [is] on another level [for real]. Hip Hop ain’t never been the number 1 genre until NOW,” DDG tweeted.

This is not the first time a rising rapper caught heat for specific statements about icons like Pac and Biggie. In recent years, Lil Yachty and Lil Xan faced the wrath of certain Hip Hop heads for their respective opinions.

Granberry first rose to fame as a vlogger on YouTube. His DDG Family channel has nearly 4 million subscribers. The PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS channel has an additional 2.8 million subs.

DDG began releasing music around 2016 before earning a spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman Class cover. Since his turn toward music, he worked with other recording artists such as Famous Dex, YBN Almighty Jay, Queen Naija, Blueface, and YG.

The part-time boxer scored his first Billboard Hot 100 Chart entry With “Moonwalking In Calabasas” in 2020. The Die 4 Respect mixtape dropped in March 2021. DDG released a song titled “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna earlier this year.