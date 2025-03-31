DDG Cuts Off His Locs Live After Smashing Twitch Subscriber Goal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG cut off his locs after surpassing 40,000 new subscribers during his weeklong “Hit-A-Thon” Twitch livestream.

DDG chopped off his signature locs in front of 60,000 live viewers on Twitch after surpassing his 40,000-subscriber goal during his weeklong “Hit-A-Thon” livestream, where he made an entire album from scratch.

The rapper and YouTuber had promised to cut his hair if he reached the milestone during the 24/7 Twitch event, which ran from March 24 to March 31.

By the end of the stream, he had gained more than 42,000 new subscribers and hit a peak of over 90,000 concurrent viewers.

“Cutting my dreads right now on Twitch,” DDG told the audience. “It’s 60,000 people watching on Twitch.”

Before the first loc was snipped, DDG invited his friends to help, asking, “Y’all wanna cut one?”

When the first strand came off, he shouted, “Noooo,” as one of his friends held it up to the camera.

Once the last loc hit the floor, DDG was ready for a clean fade. But the new look won’t stick around for long.

“I’mma go right back to where I started,” he said. “I’mma be a sky top again. I got to grow everything out.”

The haircut capped off a high-energy week that blurred the lines between music creation and live entertainment.

Throughout the stream, viewers helped shape the album by voting on beats, giving feedback on lyrics and even influencing which songs made the final cut.

DDG also brought in a steady stream of collaborators, including Ty Dolla $ign, Kevin Gates, Rich the Kid and Shaboozey. Twitch personalities like Kai Cenat, Adin Ross and Deshae Frost also joined, adding to the event’s momentum.

Earlier in the week, after hitting 35,000 subscribers, DDG took on a Fear Factor-style challenge involving “wild animals,” adding another layer of unpredictability to the stream.

The “Hit-A-Thon” wrapped March 31 after seven days of nonstop streaming.