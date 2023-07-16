DDG Dragged To Hell For Dissing Halle Bailey On Latest Track “Famous”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans tell the recording artist his relationship reminds them “of Whitney and Bobby.”

Independent rapper DDG, a young MC that got his start grinding online, just dropped his latest single, “Famous,” and has set the internet on fire for dissing one of the most famous actresses in the United States – his girlfriend, Halle Bailey!

The song mentions that he is in love with a “famous b#tch,” and that seems to take aim at Bailey.

Bailey is not only singed to Beyoncé’s label Parkwood Entertainment, but she is also the star of the latest Disney movie, “The Little Mermaid,” and the upcoming remake of the movie “The Color Purple.”

The chorus of DDG’s song says, “Fall in love, I hate that s##t / Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t f##k with relationships / I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a b##ch / I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s##t / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b##h.”

He also references how Bailey kissed her costar Jonah Hauer-King from “The Little Mermaid,” rapping, “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don’t give a f##k if that s#t for promo / I don’t wanna see this s##t no more.”

He later addressed his “girl” and Hauer-King holding hands during the U.K. premiere of “The Little Mermaid.”

“Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo? / You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no,” he rap-sang.

Many took to social media to put him on blast.

“DDG must have gotten jealous over all the attention Keke’s foster son was getting last week and said it was his turn,” one person tweeted.

DDG must have gotten jealous over all the attention Keke’s foster son was getting last week and said it was his turn. — Stormy Day (@cloudyday167) July 14, 2023

“I’ve said it before, but something about Halle & DDG relationship reminds me of Whitney and Bobby,” another person. “Obviously not the abuse/drugs, but the way everytime Whitney had a moment in her career when she was thriving, Bobby would always end up in trouble, or act up so the attention.”

I’ve said it before, but something about Halle & DDG relationship reminds me of Whitney and Bobby. Obviously not the abuse/drugs, but the way everytime Whitney had a moment in her career when she was thriving, Bobby would always end up in trouble, or act up so the attention- — art gworl (@afrorckprincess) July 15, 2023

“Ddg said people only want Halle cause she the girl he claim…bro who

are you?? So delusional,” one more posted.

Ddg said people only want Halle cause she the girl he claim…bro who are you?? So delusional — 🥂🍾 (@hrsinnsilence) July 15, 2023

AllHipHop.com reported DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating since January 2022, when the two were spotted Usher concert in Las Vegas. They have been under a microscope ever since.