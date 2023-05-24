Halle Bailey Says DDG Relationship Critics View Her As “Innocent, Untouchable Thing”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey’s relationship with DDG has been a frequent topic of conversation on social media.

Halle Bailey noticed people infantilizing her when they criticized her relationship with DDG.

The 23-year-old actress/singer discussed the social media chatter about her dating DDG in an interview with Glamour. She realized a lot of fans were unwilling or unable to treat her like an adult.

“It’s really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing,” Halle Bailey said. “I appreciate that as I venture into adulthood, I’m able to make my own decisions.”

Halle Bailey began dating DDG in 2022. The Little Mermaid star told Glamour she tries to keep the details of their relationship private for her peace and sanity.

Privacy often proves to be difficult for the couple. Halle Bailey gained fame at a young age as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle. She received even more recognition when she landed the lead role in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

DDG made a name for himself as a YouTuber. He also embarked on a rap career and scored a deal with Epic Records.

Fans can see Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid when it hits theaters on Friday (May 26).

Check out a trailer for the new film below.