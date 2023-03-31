Chlöe Bailey Recalls Warning DDG Not To Hurt Her Sister Halle Bailey

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘In Pieces’ album creator said her little sis is happy with the internet personality.

Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship became headline news over the last several months after public drama involving the YouTuber/rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Rubi Rose. Apparently, Chlöe Bailey warned DDG about him possibly causing her younger sister any hardships.

Latto invited Chlöe Bailey to be the first guest on the “Big Energy” hitmaker’s new Apple Music-backed 777 Radio show debuting this week. The interview, which took place in September 2022, included Chlöe reflecting on a conversation she had with DDG about her sibling.

“I am so protective of my sister. But seeing how happy she is, I’m happy,” stated Chlöe Bailey on 777 Radio. “I told [DDG] I had my eye on him. I said, ‘You f### with her, I’m killing you.’ I told him that. He knows. But yeah, she’s happy. She’s happy. So as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Some social media users blasted DDG for publicly going back and forth with Rubi Rose after she seemingly took subliminal shots at Halle Bailey on Twitter. DDG even released the “Way Too Petty” diss track directed at Rose.

Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey has her own music arriving on DSPs. The Swarm actress released her debut studio album, In Pieces, today (March 31). The 14-track LP features contributions by Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future.

As far as her own relationship status, Chlöe Bailey downplayed internet rumors claiming she was dating Migos member Quavo. The Parkwood/Columbia recording artist insists she is currently single. Chlöe did confirm her real-life experiences with love inspire her lyrics.