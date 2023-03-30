Chlöe Bailey Addresses Quavo Dating Rumors On Latto’s ‘777 Radio’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘In Pieces’ album creator sits down with her “For the Night” collaborator.

Atlanta-based Migos member Quavo has been rumored to be romantically involved with several high-profile women, including singer/actress Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle.

Chlöe Bailey is the first guest on Atlanta rapper Latto’s new Apple Music 1 podcast titled 777 Radio. Latto asked Bailey about the talk of her being Quavo’s current love interest.

“The tea was that you was talking to Quavo,” suggested Latto. Chlöe responded, “Uh oh, well, we’re doing a movie together.” The Grown-ish sitcom star from Georgia was referring to the upcoming Praise This film.

Prepare for takeoff ✈️ Get ready for the first episode of 777 Radio on Apple Music this Thursday!! @chloebailey is my first guest!!! 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/PMmAYcsoTC — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 27, 2023

Latto pressed the issue a little further on 777 Radio by questioning if Chlöe and Quavo really are just working together. Bailey told the “Big Energy” hitmaker, “Yes, working. He’s a really nice guy. Yeah, he’s nice… I like his locs.”

While Chlöe Bailey has to deal with speculation about her love life, Latto also constantly finds her name attached to an Atlanta-area rap star. Last month, Latto flat-out denied dating 21 Savage. However, a recent song snippet reignited the gossip.

In addition to coming together for 777 Radio, Latto and Chlöe Bailey teamed up on the “For the Night” collaboration in 2022. Bailey will let loose her debut studio album, In Pieces, this Friday, March 31. The project features Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future.