Latto Fuels 21 Savage Dating Rumors With New Song Snippet

Latto fans believe she confirmed the rumors she and 21 Savage are dating after she teased a new song featuring some cryptic lyrics.

The years-long speculation that Latto is dating 21 Savage just intensified after the “Big Energy” hitmaker shared a new song snippet with a lyric that has fans convinced the “Wheelie” collaborators are actually a couple.

A day after announcing her new upcoming Apple Music Radio show, Latto took to Twitter to tease a new track. The Ohio native shared a video from a photoshoot and selected a few choice lyrics to accompany the 23-second clip.

One line, in particular, garnered attention, with fans believing Latto confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage. “If he put you in the lamb then you would get the tattoo,” she raps in the snippet.

“Did she confirm that she dating 21???” one fan replied, while another noted, “So 21 got the lamb that’s why you got the tattoo. Got it. 😅🔥😂” Others said they could hear 21 Savage in Latto’s flow, writing, “I peep the 21 flow inspo 😉🔥 drop this now babe,” and “The flow is giving 21 savage & i luv it 🤭”

Latto Has A Tattoo With 21 Savage’s Government Name

Last month, just weeks before outright denying dating 21 Savage, reports began circulating that Latto has his name tattooed. The new ink features the word “Sheyaa” behind Latto’s ear in red ink – which is also 21’s first name.

Latto gets caught slipping letting her tattoo of 21 Savages real name “Shèyaa” show 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/sSK4Ixmbdq — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) February 4, 2023

While she rejects claims they are a couple, she does have a man and has bragged about him buying her a lambo.

Back in Dec. 2021, Latto was stunning after being gifted a blue Lamborghini for her birthday. The extravagant present caused her to hyperventilate and brought on a panic attack. “The fireworks are gonna make me cry,” she said in a video.

“I got the ‘Vette, I got the Lambs, I got the Birkins,” Latto declared during a recent Hot 107.9 appearance. “I don’t pay no bills. If he comin’ like that, then, yeah.”

While 21 Savage hasn’t addressed the Latto rumors directly, he does deny having a “celebrity girlfriend.”

“I’ve been hot for a long time. I don’t do all the antics and s###. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend,” he said on ClubHouse in December.