Latto Says “I Don’t Pay No Bills” Because Her Man Pays For Everything  

While Latto has remained tight-lipped about the identity of her mystery man, she has shared hints about him and how he treats her.
Rumors have circulated that 21 Savage is the “Big Energy” rapper’s boyfriend. However, the “Knife talks” hitmaker denies having a celebrity girlfriend. One thing that Latto will reveal about her beau is that he showers her with gifts.
During a new appearance on Hot 107.9 Latto admitted that her unidentified man takes care of all of her bills.
“I got the ‘Vette, I got the Lambs, I got the Birkins,” Latto declared. “I don’t pay no bills. If he comin’ like that, then, yeah.”
When the host shared his surprise that “Big Latto” has all her finances taken care of, the Columbus, Ohio native doubled down. “I don’t pay no bills!” she repeated before adding, ”that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
Despite keeping his identity a secret, Latto has offered some insight into her relationship. Last March, she shared a sweet text message exchange with her man that left her “crying in the hookah bar.” He offered her support after the success of her 777 albums, telling the rapper, “Everything falling in place for you. Nobody can’t stop [you].”
Latto was quick to defend her man and clap back at a Twitter user who suggested she was getting the bare minimum.
“What’s bare minimum?” she replied. “The Lamborghini he bought? The pink corvette? The pink Richard Mill? 1 of my 20 birkins? Aint nun bare minimum bout my love life babe. Not to mention I GET THE D**K TO MYSELF,” she said.