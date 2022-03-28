Latto Discusses Her Chemistry With 21 Savage

Are Latto and 21 Savage an official item? Beginning in 2021, online observers began questioning if the two Georgia natives are dating. Neither Latto nor the Slaughter Gang leader have confirmed the speculation, but their “Wheelie” collaboration added more fuel to the fire.

2022’s “Wheelie” is not the first time Latto and 21 Savage collaborated on a song. Latto also recruited Savage for “Pull Up” off the Clayton County, Georgia representative’s 2020 album Queen of da Souf.

Apple Music 1’s Nadeska recently caught up with Latto to talk about her latest studio album 777. Nadeska also asked the former Miss Mulatto about her “working relationship” with the 29-year-old DeKalb County-bred rap star.

“[21 Savage] is one of the male Atlanta artists running it, and then I’m the female running it, hands down,” said Latto. “I think it’s just that Atlanta chemistry. I’ve opened up for 21 way back in the day. I was probably 15, 16, or something like that.”

The 23-year-old The Rap Game reality show winner continued, “I get like a lot of respect in the city because people be like, ‘I remember shawty. Like, she sold me her CD back in the day.’ I performed everywhere, opened up for everybody. They just respect the hustle.”

Latto found commercial success with her 777 single “Big Energy” which has peaked at #14 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 weekly chart, becoming the 2020 XXL Freshman Class member’s first Top 20 hit. A remix to “Big Energy” featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled dropped on March 28.