21 Savage Denies Latto Is His Celebrity Girlfriend

“Rich Flex” hitmaker #21Savage clears some things up about his personal life.

Atlanta-raised rap stars 21 Savage and Latto collaborated together on songs like “Pull Up” and “Wheelie.” Some music fans assume the two entertainers began dating.

However, neither Latto nor 21 Savage ever confirmed the rumored relationship. Savage has now let the world know that Latto is not his female partner.

“I’ve been hot for a long time. I don’t do all the antics and s###. I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend,” said 21 Savage during a conversation on Clubhouse.

The I Am > I Was album creator also added, “I’m not finna be out everywhere. I’m not dropping music every other week. I’m not going on live talking about sh*t every other week.”

21 Savage’s comments actually centered around his “One Mic, One Gun” collaboration with Nas. Apparently, some people accused the London-born rhymer of purposely suggesting Nas was irrelevant as a way to secure a song with the Hip Hop legend.

In response to critics of the Nas link-up, Savage stated, “We been figuring out how we were gonna do a song before this. On my momma, I’ve been had his number.”

As far as the speculated Latto/21 Savage romantic connection, it is still not clear if they were never a couple or if they dated and then broke up. Back in March, Latto spoke about her musical chemistry with the “Rich Flex” performer.

“[21 Savage] is one of the male Atlanta artists running it, and then I’m the female running it, hands down,” said Latto. “I think it’s just that Atlanta chemistry. I’ve opened up for 21 way back in the day. I was probably 15, 16, or something like that.”