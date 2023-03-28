Latto Announces ‘777 Radio’ On Apple Music

Atlanta-bred Hip Hop star Alyssa “Latto” Stephens is the latest recording artist to enter the media space.
This week, Latto announced she will begin hosting Apple Music 1’s 777 Radio show. The 777 album creator tapped her “For the Night” collaborator Chlöe Bailey for the first episode.
“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” said Latto about 777 Radio. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight.
The 2023 Billboard Women In Music Award’s Powerhouse Award winner continued, “I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music.”
Latto released 777 in March 2022. Her sophomore studio LP peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. 777 hosts the record-breaking “Big Energy” single.
Additionally, Latto’s album catalog includes 2020’s Queen of da Souf. The former Mulatto also dropped several mixtapes and EPs between 2016 and 2019.
Latto has been jumping on other rappers’ songs in recent weeks. Her features on Mello Buckzz’s “Boom, Pt. 2” and Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” garnered widespread attention online. Latto also dropped her own “Lottery” with Lu Kala in February.
777 Radio will air bi-weekly on Thursdays on Apple Music 1 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT starting March 30. Apple Music subscribers can steam Latto’s show live or on-demand at apple.co/_777Radio.