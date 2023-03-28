Latto Announces ‘777 Radio’ On Apple Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Atlanta-bred Hip Hop star Alyssa “Latto” Stephens is the latest recording artist to enter the media space.

This week, Latto announced she will begin hosting Apple Music 1’s 777 Radio show. The 777 album creator tapped her “For the Night” collaborator Chlöe Bailey for the first episode.

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” said Latto about 777 Radio. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight.

The 2023 Billboard Women In Music Award’s Powerhouse Award winner continued, “I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music.”

Now boarding: 777 Air. ✈️



Get ready for the first episode of @Latto's #777Radio this Thursday at 11AM PT on Apple Music 1 with special guest @ChloeBailey. https://t.co/AX2fTlz8er pic.twitter.com/n2bIsNQgOg — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 27, 2023

Latto released 777 in March 2022. Her sophomore studio LP peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. 777 hosts the record-breaking “Big Energy” single.

Additionally, Latto’s album catalog includes 2020’s Queen of da Souf. The former Mulatto also dropped several mixtapes and EPs between 2016 and 2019.

Latto has been jumping on other rappers’ songs in recent weeks. Her features on Mello Buckzz’s “Boom, Pt. 2” and Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” garnered widespread attention online. Latto also dropped her own “Lottery” with Lu Kala in February.

777 Radio will air bi-weekly on Thursdays on Apple Music 1 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT starting March 30. Apple Music subscribers can steam Latto’s show live or on-demand at apple.co/_777Radio.