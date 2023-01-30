Latto To Receive Powerhouse Award At 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quinta Brunson will serve as the host for the event.

The 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards will recognize Atlanta-based Hip Hop artist Alyssa “Latto” Stephens at this year’s ceremony.

Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award. Jessie J, Brittany Howard, Andra Day, Kelly Clarkson, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat are previous winners of the honor.

After finishing in first place on The Rap Game reality competition series, Latto signed with RCA Records. She released Queen of da Souf in 2020 and 777 in 2022. The 777 track “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.

Latto also scored two nominations for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards which air on Sunday, February 5. “Big Energy (Live)” is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Latto also has the chance to win the coveted Best New Artist award.

In addition, Tampa-bred rapper Doechii will take home the Rising Star Award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Past winners include Lady Gaga, Jazmine Sullivan, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Ariana Grande, and Chloe x Halle.

“Persuasive” by Doechii has racked up over 17 million plays on Spotify. She put out her She/Her/Black B#### EP in 2022 via Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records.

Doechii’s discography contains the self-released 2021 EP Bra-Less as well. Last year also saw the rising performer earn nominations at the Soul Train Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Brunson recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series. She is also an Emmy winner.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” said Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards take place on March 1 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Becky G, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, and TWICE have also been announced as special award recipients.